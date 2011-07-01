Artist Violetta Fadda Is Showing The World Real Art

A Meltingclocktimes.com Biographical Profile

This is a view from the roof of one the world’s most fantastic cathedrals in Milan, Italy. Off in the distance—a ten minute walk– is the world’s fashion capital. In Amsterdam you can see in windows scantily clad women selling their company for not too much money. In Milan you can see in windows company’s clad mannequins selling their wares for a whole lot of money. In this typical Milan shop window, a pair of ripped jeans goes for 328 Euros. Are those holes in the shoes also? They were selling for 1410 Euros. Elsewhere in that zone of Milan you can find Guggi handbags for $2000. If you want to spend more the Versace co. sells an alligator skin cell phone for $8000. In this photo I shot in Milan the shirt is 395 Euros and the shoes are 498 Euros. The jacket is 2810 Euros. But the jacket is not in the photo. That is because for me the art or the fascination is not the clothes themselves. I think the great art of companies like Armani, Versace and Gucci are not the things they make but their skill in getting so much money out of people. Who buys this stuff anyway? I assume these shops are for banksters, pop stars, Middle East oil tycoons and the Russian mafia. What masters these fashion companies are! They manage to swindle people who swindle everyone else.

I assume they believe they are great designers and artists. But we know the adage, “Fashion is a type of style that is so terrible that you must change it every six months.” In Italy you see the vestiges of times when great artists designed and adorned the buildings. In modern times we are plagued with Modernism—started by the likes of Le Corbiser. These guys built steel and glass cube buildings, with asphalt parking lagoons, and filled art museums with paintings typically consisting of a simple line or a splash of paint randomly thrown at canvas. They also are swindle artists like fashion companies in Milan. They passed off something new or different as art and got people to believe it.

Who am I to say what art is? Someone frustrated with the futileness of defining pornography once proclaimed, “I know it when I see it.” Also I’ll say I know art when I see it. Many people do not know it and that is why they need fashion to tell them.

All this leads to the question: What if artists designed our buildings and our clothes? We would certainly have modern buildings as inspiring as the buildings from the Baroque, Renaissance, Greek and Roman times. Instead almost anywhere built after WW II is very dispiriting.

And our clothes? What if an artist who painted things like this?





What if she designed clothes?

The Italian, Russian born artist, Violetta Fadda, who created those pictured works also designs clothes. So what do we get if a great artist designs clothes?

Instead of some fashionable trend that is variation of a uniform or conformity of the times we’d have something timeless:

On the right Fadda created the clothes, that she is modeling herself, as well as the painting.

And do you know what I don’t understand at all? The fashion shows in New York, Paris and Milan. People, who all take themselves too seriously, watch humorless tall skinny women, who look emaciated because they are heroin addicts, walk down platforms with really bad clothes. What the fuck is that? I don’t get it because I don’t understand fashion. But I understand art. And that is why we are featuring the art of Violetta Fadda. And her clothes look great on all kinds people of of all ages. Not just on young, tall, skinny heroin addicts:

Pictured on the left is The Countessa of Voltri Superiore Fenizia Innocenti. Beautiful at 88 years old with clothes designed by Violetta Fadda standing to her right, with MCT CEO Brian Friedkn on the left.



On the right is the artist’s mother Lidia. She died about an hour after taking this photo at the age of 92. It takes a great artist to create life like this right up to the last breath.

It was Fadda’s mother who her taught by example to create enchanting art. Growing up in the stark time of Stalin Fadda’s mother would create a beautiful dinner table everyday. It didn’t mater if there were only few potatoes and some scant pieces of leather tough Soviet meat. Fadda told us, “My mother said you always have to create a beautiful table.” Take note of that you people who live in easier times but eat in front of the TV. Here was Lidia in Stalin’s time creating a wonderment out of nothing. That’s what a great artist does.

In fact, Lidia created her daughter–a wonderment–out of not much. She was conceived during the Nazi siege of Leningrad when there nothing much to eat at all. One million people died during the 29 month siege. You can say that nothing physical, not bread nor meat, only the pure passion of Violetta Fadda’s parents is what fueled her birth. During the Nazi siege of Leningrad there was only one 150 km road out during winter over the frozen Lake Ladoga. The Russians transported the pregnant women to safety in Siberia. But the road itself was not safe and countless women and children died from the Nazis bombing the icy route. But Lidia escaped the German bombardment and so Fadda was born in Tobolsk, Siberia.

After the war ended Fadda and her mother returned to Leningrad. By the time she was in her 20’s–in the sixties–Fadda was a part of a close knit group of artists called the Leningrad Avant Guardia. By the seventies the Soviet government started making life for the Leningrad Avant Guardia difficult. The artists were provoking the Brezhnev years’ orthodoxy and conventions. It was a form of Perestroika that was 15 years ahead of the times. The Soviet government harassed, censored and imprisoned the members. Many of them somehow got out of the Soviet Union. Fadda escaped to Genoa, Italy in the late 70’s and has called it her main home since then.

But Fadda’s life continued with struggles. The Soviets had confiscated all her belongings—including her artwork. In Italy her first Italian marriage ended soon. Left alone in a world where artists find few possibilities to make money she worked for many years as a nurse. But those were hardly uneventful hours helping out the sick. She was the inspiration of the prize winning story, “The Russian Nurse.” The story, which is 95 percent factual, starts off when Fadda runs into the wife of a former patient who had died of cancer. The woman tells Fadda that she was on her way to a drug store to buy sleeping pills to kill herself. Fadda says to her, “Why don’t you kill yourself like we do it in Russia? First you have a big feast….” You can read the story yourself by clicking here.



Unfortunately many of the Leningrad Avant Guardia have died. But fortunately Violetta Fadda is still going strong. Most of these pieces in the photos are pretty new.

The world is full of swindlers passing off bullshit as something with value. But Violetta Fadda is showing us the real stuff.

Below is more of Violetta Fadda’s work: