Zip PT Zoingzoing's Adventures In Outer Space
Brian Friedkin
Hey, wanna-be billionaire space travelers! Been there! Done it! & Zoingzoing didn’t waste billions$$ [like you already Mr. Bezos] because his spaceship runs on cheap s*&%. Blast off reading about Zoingzoing’s galactic travels & you’ll discover the only thing Zoingzoing has in common with other Sci-fi & the space billionaires is that it’s all based on s*&#!
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Kindle Edition
$0.99

Para Abnormal Space Crap Invasion Mind Readers
Jack Shithead
Space Wars with Mind reading shape-shifting thriller detective laser zapping thriller. Read the page turning antics as a space detective trained assassin wards off an alien invasion as global warming disasters wreck havoc on the Universe! You’ll fall in love with the talking telepathic dolphins!
⭐
Kindle Edition
$25.99

Space Gush Romance With Hunky Hunky Hot Breathing Alien Romantic Hunk For Pathetic Women In Space
Wanda Spacelove
Another one of these hunky bodies with a six pac ab cover! Follow our heroine as she finds love on a planet of hunky space billionaires! Oh!
⭐
Kindle Edition
$29.99