AI… Bubble? NOT!

Artificial Intelligence, revolution, or bubble? Mania or excitement for positive change? Exaggeration or witness to a brave new world? Blind rosy hype hope or inability to see plateaus, diminished returns on investment, or things not turning out like expected, bottlenecks, the unforeseen. But AI is already an amazing tool. And woe to those who do not believe in the rapid advancement. In fact, AI is already so incredible, that I quit looking for a new job. You see, pretty soon AI, will bring so much productivity, that the work week will be cut back. So if, for a while I still hate my boss and find work my dreadfully boring … the reduced hours will make it much more tolerable. But since AI is advancing so fast, within a year we will probably be down to a 1 day work week with a universal basic income.

I was also trying to quit smoking. But instead I started smoking more because AI will be so incredible in discovering drugs that, no doubt, we will soon have therapies and drugs that transform our physiology, so things like smoking will become healthy for us.

And as far as health goes I also quit trying to exercise and eat healthy. Soon AI will engineer pills and therapies that make crappy food healthy, burn away fat and build muscles better than lifting weights. AI engineered drugs also will grow back hair in my bald spot and turn my gray hair to black or orange, or purple [whatever fucking color I want, thank you AI!]. Women will go crazy for me! Not only because I will be a muscle ripped stud, with a full head of natural orange hair, but also because I will become a fucking multi-millionaire based on AI giving me brilliant advice on how to invest my money! I will also attract hordes of women because AI will transform the crappy mobile home shack I live in. Soon I will get AI to design and engineer a remodel that will transform my trailer into a wonder more beautiful than the Taj Mahal! Any day now I’ll be ordering AI advanced 3d printers to come and spit out my new, modern Taj Mahal palace.

At this point, [looking objectively at how fast AI is advancing, this will be in less than 5 months] I will have more groupies than a super rock star. All because I didn’t go for the BS trendy pessimism that AI is in a bubble and I was in at the beginning!

And if I still have problems with these women… for example, if they complain about a headache one night, or if they talk too much, or insist on watching stupid movies [not the AI produced superior films], or have bad taste in music– like so many women… I will get an AI robot! No doubt, within a few months you are going to see some incredibly sexy AI robots. No one will really care about [or put up with] the opposite sex anymore! Now you have heard about AI hallucinations, where AI gives you a hallucinated response that is out there? Well, suppose one night your sexy AI robot hallucinates and says she has a headache. Or maybe you just get tired of your particular AI robot. AI will also engineer a drug that will transform you into an adaptable, fashionable, metro-sexual bi-gay dynamo! So you go [in your new AI designed flying Tesla] and find another transformed metro-sexual, or even a sexy AI gay robot who doesn’t have a headache to get your jollies! In fact, you probably won’t even need to leave your transformed trailer [now Taj Mahal] to get satisfied. There will be an AI engineered drug so you can achieve love and sensual fulfillment with household appliances like a vacuum cleaner. AI has increased your chance for a stimulating date 10 fold!

What a fantastic future we are going to have with AI!